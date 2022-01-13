WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board has canceled its meeting board today. The board will hold committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Crawford County Extension Service Office, 1099 Morgan Village Road, Meadville.
Updated: January 13, 2022 @ 4:50 am