Most Crawford County poll workers will be earning some extra money in future elections, while the number of voting precincts may go down in Meadville and Titusville in 2023.
In a series of votes at their meeting Wednesday, members of the Crawford County Board of Elections voted on two measures aimed at giving more pay to poll workers, and one to start the formal process to reduce the number of precincts in the county’s two cities.
Members voted unanimously to give poll workers who go through poll training $20 per session, doubling the previous pay of $10. The compensation is dependent on the trainee actually working the polls come the next election.
“While we appreciate the training, it’s important to have them work the poll,” said Christopher Soff, who chairs the election board.
Fellow board member Francis Weiderspahn said he was a “little hesitant” about doubling the pay, but felt reassured by the requirement that the trainee has to work the poll to get the money. Board member Eric Henry voiced no opposition.
Soff, Henry and Weiderspahn are the county’s three elected commissioners, but the commissioners serve as the Board of Elections in years they do not run for office.
The second pay measure for poll workers, which passed in a 2-1 vote, increases the compensation that poll workers receive for working the poll by $10 across the board. Poll workers are paid on a scale based on their position and the amount of votes cast in their precinct. For example, a judge of elections will receive anywhere from $101 to $121 under the newly approved measure.
The only poll workers not affected by the $10 pay increase are constables, who provide security but are not present at every polling location and are not appointed by the county.
Weiderspahn was the lone vote against this measure, favoring a $5 increase instead. He said if he saw signs the state government was willing to provide support to counties for poll worker pay, he would have voted for the $10 hike.
Henry expressed pessimism at the idea of the state providing support.
“They didn’t help with mail-in ballots, they won’t help with other changes, and frankly anyone who has any issues with the next one coming up, should also talk to them,” he said.
However, Henry said he was OK with the $10 increase because the county had to do something about retention and getting more people to work the polls.
Soff acknowledged Weiderspahn’s concerns and said the pay rate may need to be looked at in the future.
“When we get to a point where people are beating down our doors and we have a waiting list of poll workers and they do it because of the paying benefits, maybe we can reevaluate it,” he said.
In regard to the consolidation of precincts, the vote was unanimous but it is not expected to take effect until the primary of 2023, if it is completed at all. Soff said reducing the number of precincts is going to require approval from the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, and that the county will specifically ask for the reduction to not occur until the 2023 primary.
“Obviously there is information we need to compile to present to the court,” he said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a comment period.”
If the process goes through, it will reduce the number of precincts in Meadville from nine to six, and the number in Titusville from seven to three. Soff said the reductions “makes sense” to the board in terms of number of registered voters and available physical locations.
“There are places in the county that have over 2,000 registered voters in their precincts,” he said. “The largest precinct in the City of Meadville post-consolidation would be 1,500.”
Soff said one Meadville precinct would number at 1,400 and there would be a couple around 1,300.
For Titusville, the largest precinct under the consolidation would be under 1,300, with the second at around 1,000 and the last around 800.
“There is nothing that would indicate to us there would be hardship in terms of a long line and difficulty for voters to exercise their right to vote,” Soff said after mentioning the Meadville precinct sizes. “We think those numbers are very manageable.”
Weiderspahn favored the idea, saying he had been “beating that drum” in regard to reducing Titusville’s number of precincts, and that he would be surprised if there was any opposition.
Soff encouraged anyone with concerns about the reduction to reach out to the election board.