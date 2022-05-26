Crawford County government distributed more than 9,000 surveys to area school districts on Wednesday to help identify where high-speed broadband internet service is lacking in the county.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry announced that surveys had been sent to PENNCREST, Crawford Central, Conneaut and Titusville school districts to be given out to families. It is part of a project for which the county has earmarked more than $3 million from the American Rescue Plan to improve internet access.
“We can’t put the money in the right place if we don’t know where the weak points are for broadband service,” Henry said.
Speaking to The Meadville Tribune after the meeting, Henry said the commissioners opted to use the schools to help identify access issues due to at-home learning showing how much of an issue it was.
“In the height of COVID, the number one complaint we had was parents of students who couldn’t complete their homework,” Henry said.
Once areas where service is lacking are identified, Henry said the county plans to implement what he called “last-mile projects,” whereby the county would provide matching funds to internet service providers to expand access into those areas.
High-speed broadband is defined by the Federal Communications Commission as a download speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speed of 3 Mbps.
The county has also made the survey available on the county website and Facebook page. People completely without access to the internet can also request a physical copy of the survey be mailed to them.
The surveys being sent out to the schools can either be returned to the schools once families complete them, or can be filled out online by scanning a QR code on the physical sheet.
The survey can be found online at arcg.is/154bqj.
