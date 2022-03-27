With an eye at retaining existing employees, the Crawford County Salary Board unanimously approved bonuses for workers at the county jail and Crawford County Care Center at their meeting Wednesday.
Bonuses of up to $2,000 will be paid to both union and non-union full-time employees at the two facilities, with the full bonus amount spread out across three payments. Part-time union employees at the Care Center will receive a lower bonus of $1,200.
The bonus payments are contingent upon the amount of time the employee is working over the course of 2022. A full-time employee who was already employed by Jan. 3, for example, will receive $250 if they work from Jan. 3 through March 31, $500 if they worked April 1 to June 30, and $1,250 if they worked July 1 through Dec. 31.
Workers hired between Jan. 4 and March 31 also have a chance to receive the bonuses, with payouts achieved for working three months, six months and 12 months.
Part-time union employees at the Care Center receive their bonuses in increments of $150, then $300 and finally at $750.
For existing workers, the bonuses will be paid out on April 22 this year for the first payment, July 15 for the second and Feb. 10, 2023, for the third. For employees hired between Jan. 4 and March 31, the bonuses will be paid out on July 15, Oct. 21 and April 21, 2023.
Ahead of the vote, Jack Greenfield, warden of the Crawford County Correctional Facility, said the bonuses are intended to prevent burnout and provide a “thank you” to staff. He said currently the jail is facing difficulties hiring people, mentioning that the per diem staff, who typically fill in whenever a full-time employee needs to take a day off, is down to six from an ideal number of 20.
“Just like everyone else, we can’t find anybody to hire,” he said. “No one wants to come out and work for us.”
Greenfield said the hiring situation has gotten to the point where he’s looking at hiring full-time employees “straight off the street,” rather than through the per diem staff like he prefers to do.
In regards to the Care Center, Salary Board member Eric Henry, who is also a county commissioner, said the center has “lost a lot of people” in terms of staffing.
These bonuses are being provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.