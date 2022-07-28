Crawford County is applying for a $1.5 million grant on behalf of the City of Meadville for renovations at Huidekoper Park.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the county commissioners, the motion to apply for the grant through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) grant was unanimously approved. The application will be considered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The city has been actively pursuing renovations of the park since last year. Plans include replacing the existing sports courts at the parks with new ones, new playground equipment, a possible dog trail and more. Huidekoper Park is located on Williamson Road near the intersection with Grove and Poplar streets.
County Planning Director Zach Norwood said the awarding of the grants will be announced in the fall, with fund distribution to take place in the upcoming winter. Projects must be completed by next summer, he said.
CDBG-CV is a pandemic expansion of the existing Community Development Block Grant program. Norwood said the renovations already qualified under the standard CDBG guidelines — which require projects to benefit low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, among other requirements — so would also qualify for the CDBG-CV program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.