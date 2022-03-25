Pennsylvania State Police at Corry are attempting to locate a Titusville man with multiple arrest warrants for theft.
Zachary Ronald Thompson, 27, has three warrants out for theft of motor vehicles, one for theft by unlawful taking, and a parole warrant from Crawford County Adult Probation. The alleged thefts occurred between Jan. 30 and March 22 of this year.
Thompson is described as a 27-year-old white man, measuring approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, with a medium build, blue eyes and dirty blond hair.
According to police, Thompson was charged with the theft of a trailer stolen on Jan. 30, a since-recovered 2002 blue BMW 525i on March 13, and a white 2004 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado truck. All of the alleged thefts took place in Oil Creek Township.
The Silverado allegedly also was used in a gas drive-off theft in Erie at around 5 p.m. March 17. The vehicle was recovered the next day at a residence in Conneaut, Ohio.
Police said Thompson was viewed on scene and entered into a foot chase with Conneaut Police Department, but avoided apprehension. Charges against him have been filed by that department, while charges in Pennsylvania are pending.
Thompson also is suspected in the theft of a white 2008 Ford F-450 which allegedly was stolen from Troy Township on Tuesday. The vehicle, with an Ohio registration plate, was recovered Wednesday in Troy Township.
Police said Thompson is also the prime suspect in “numerous other investigations within Erie, Crawford, Venango and Warren counties.”
Police said interviews with family and friends of Thompson “indicate he is strung out on heroin and is aware that he will be heading back to state prison.” According to police, Thompson has ties to Erie, Crawford and Warren counties as well as Conneaut, Ohio.
Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at Corry at (814) 663-2043.