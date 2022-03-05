In an article published in Friday’s Tribune regarding the partial closure of Chestnut Street due to fallen bricks, the name of Meadville’s city manager is Maryann Menanno. It was misspelled in the article.
Correction 3-5-22
Sean P. Ray
