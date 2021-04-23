WOODCOCK — The Crawford County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the borough of Woodcock.
Matthew L. Vittorio, 38, of Lamont Drive, Meadville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:10 p.m. crash by Coroner Scott Schell. Vittorio died from multiple blunt force trauma, Schell said.
Vittorio was a passenger in a car that collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 86 and Gravel Run Road. The truck was traveling north on Route 86 while the car was driving east on Gravel Run Road, Schell said.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are investigating. The Meadville Tribune contacted state police both Wednesday and Thursday for additional details, but news release was not available.