VERNON TOWNSHIP — For people with fond memories of visiting Chovy’s Italian Casual restaurant over its decades of history, the closure of the eatery early in the COVID-19 pandemic was a devastating blow.
Having at first been temporarily closed on March 16, 2020, by an order from Gov. Tom Wolf to close all nonessential businesses, the closure was made permanent two months later on May 26, when owner Carla Travaglini Kluczynski announced via Facebook that the restaurant wouldn’t reopen. Ironically, the announcement came only three days before Crawford County entered the “green phase” of Pennsylvania’s reopening, allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services at 50 percent of normal capacity.
One potential future use of the lot was revealed on July 7 when the Vernon Township Board of Supervisors planned a public hearing on Aug. 4 for a WetGo car wash to be located at the site. The meeting next month is a conditional-use hearing to allow the development to move forward.
However, before the car wash goes up, residents will have their chance to take a piece of Chovy’s history home. An auction will be held on Aug. 6 for the contents of the building, including everything from cooking supplies and decorations to the interior doors and the marquee sign out front.
Triple States Family Real Estate & Auction Services is handling the auction, the workers of which has been busy preparing and labeling everything to be put up for sale.
“We’re selling everything from stem to stern,” said Thomas G. Abbott, an auctioneer and partner in the service.
To walk through Chovy’s now is to see a restaurant seemingly frozen in time. While orange stickers labeling each item are now present due to the upcoming auction, tables and chairs are still set up, and chalkboards list menu items to be ordered. Back in the kitchen, a white board has a motivational phrase for employees written on it.
Abbott, even as he sets about his task of preparing to sell the eatery’s contents, is not immune to the emotions of the task before him. He has fond memories of eating at Chovy’s, even remembering the specific seats he sat in during particularly memorable occasions.
“Oh it’s very sad,” he said. “I enjoyed dinner here. They had awesome pasta.”
Initially opened as Sandalini’s Bistro more than 45 years ago, the restaurant became Chovy’s around 2000. With decades of history behind it, the eatery was a popular dining spot in the Meadville area and accumulated many features, equipment and memorabilia over the years.
Some items feel particularly portentous. Iconic hallmarks of Chovy’s, including its hanging wine glass decorations and even its bar are being sold off.
“I mean, that’s an iconic bar,” Abbott said.
Still, there are many who stand to benefit from the sale. While there is certainly the sentimental aspect to the sale, there are also practical benefits to the auction for buyers.
As may be obvious, Chovy’s held a large supply of restaurant equipment, all of which is up for auction. Everything from stainless steel pots and pans to freezers and ovens.
“Anything you need to start a restaurant, they’ve got 10 of,” Abbott said.
While not the first restaurant auction Abbott has handled, he estimates it to be the largest he’s ever done, and is anticipating a big crowd as a result.
“I’m expecting over 200 people here,” he said. “There’s going to be people who want restaurant stuff, there’s going to be people who want memorabilia from coming here for forever.”
For those wanting to get an idea of just what’s available, a preview of the auction will be offered on July 30, from 9-11 a.m., giving potential buyers a chance to enter the restaurant for the first time in more than two years.
The auction Aug. 6 auction will start at 9 a.m. and go until everything is sold. Those planning to attend should arrive early to register, and Abbott said people may show up as early at 7:30 a.m. to get registered.
With both a large number of items offered and the emotional weight the sale will carry, Abbott expects it to be an event to be remembered.
“It’s going to be an auction Crawford County hasn’t seen in a while,” he said.
