The Crawford County Conservation District has awarded the 2022 Patty Runnels Women in Science Scholarship to Stephanie Polach.
The conservation district announced Polach as the recipient on Friday. Polach is a Meadville resident and a student at Edinboro University, majoring in environmental studies and minoring in geology and GIS.
The $500 scholarship is given in honor of former Meadville resident Patty Runnels and funded by her family. Patty was active for about 40 years in the Environmental Alliance for Senior Involvement and later the Crawford County Senior Environmental Corps, where she acted as secretary and worked beside her husband, Dick Runnels.
Patty was also a volunteer at Woodcock Creek Nature Center and lent a hand at Allegheny College Creek Connections symposiums each year, as well as with Woodcock Lake and Pymatuning fish habitat building projects and annual Linesville Fish Hatchery open house events.
