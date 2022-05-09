Springsboro, Conneautville and Linesville will host their first joint event for their multi-municipal planning effort on May 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Conneautville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 1015 Strawberry Alley.
The event will give attendees the chance to review the proposed plan covering all three boroughs before it is considered for official adoption by each borough's council.
The proposed plan outlines projects and strategies that address matters of declining infrastructure, housing issues and blighted areas, jobs and economic development, and the overall image of each borough. The projects and strategies included are based off public engagement received thus far.
In addition, the event will highlight projects and strategies that two or all three boroughs may work on together.
Attendees may come and go at any time during its runtime, and will included limited civic engagement activities for youth. There will also be a raffle for a $75 gift card for gasoline. Light refreshment will be provided.
• More information: Visit conneaut-valley-plan-crawfordcountypa.hub.arcgis.com.