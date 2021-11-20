By Sean P. Ray
Meadville Tribune
Conneaut School District Superintendent Jarrin Sperry joined a group of six of his peers from across Pennsylvania to discuss cyber charter school funding in an online forum Friday.
The forum was hosted by Keystone Center for Charter Change, a part of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. According to Lawrence Feinberg, director of the center and moderator of the forum, the goal of the organization is “to build support and political will to actually get charter reform across the finish-line 23 years in.”
Sperry, during his presentation as part of the forum, compared the costs Conneaut pays for students attending outside cyber charter schools compared to its costs for educating students in its in-house cyber academy.
Sperry said the school district spends around $5,000 per student attending its in-house cyber program. Comparatively, Conneaut sends around $13,000 to cyber charter schools for each student attending, with costs almost reaching $26,000 if the student is in special education.
Sperry also blasted the quality of education from cyber charter schools, saying the school district has seen situations where students who attended a cyber charter school and came back to the school district had no education credits and “huge” gaps in their learning.
Once again comparing to the Conneaut cyber program, Sperry said the in-house service has a three-strikes system where if a student’s grades drop to low levels three times, they are required to come back to in-person education.
“We’re not going to let you sit out and fail, which obviously we’ve all seen in cyber charter,” he said.
In terms of overall budget impact, Sperry said Conneaut operates on a roughly $40 million budget on average, with more than $1 million of it going to cyber charter schools. He said “legislation is drastically needed” and the amount school districts pay to cyber schools needs to be reduced.
“I think there is a place for cyber, but the way it’s being done in Pennsylvania right now is really a colossal failure in my opinion,” Sperry said in closing his remarks.
Many of the other superintendents in attendance shared similar such stories. Jeff Finch of Grove City Area School District said his school’s budget of around $32 million sees $900,000 going to cyber charter schools, with increases in cost that outpace how much the school district can get from raising taxes.
Charles Prijatelj, of Altoona Area School District, said it costs his school district around $1 million t educate 560 students in its in-house cyber school program. Meanwhile, it sent $4.5 million out last year to cyber charter schools for 260 students that attend them over the public school.
Robert Gildea of Hollidaysburg Area School District, who also sits on the board for the cyber charter school Central Pennsylvania Digital Learning Foundation (CPDLF), said Hollidaysburg’s in-house cyber program has an average cost of around $3,500 per student, compared to $10,933 paid out to cyber charter schools for standard education. That increases to $22,460 for special education.
Gildea said about 82 percent of the CPDLF’s annual budget goes into fund balance reserves.
“They have more money than they know what to do with,” he said.
Across the state, Gildea said cyber charter students have a 42 percent proficiency rate on Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) English tests, and 22 percent on PSSA math tests. He said one student who left the Hollidaysburg Area School District for a cyber charter school spent five years in ninth grade before dropping out.
“That child’s life may never recover because they got lost in the shuffle of a larger cyber charter school,” he said.
Other school districts whose superintendents took part in the forum include Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, Chestnut Ridge School District and Northern Bedford County School District.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.