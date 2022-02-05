LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District is searching for a new school resource officer to replace the outgoing Kurt Sitler, who is leaving the position on Feb. 11 for another job, according to Superintendent Jarrin Sperry.
Sperry confirmed to the Tribune that Sitler was vacating the position after the matter was raised by members of the public during the Conneaut School Board meeting Wednesday. A school resource officer is a public safety position intended to ensure security at Conneaut schools.
Two of the people who spoke during the public comment section of the meeting, Ashlee Luke and Sonny Brady, expressed concern over Sitler leaving in the middle of the school year.
Luke asked the board why Sitler was leaving, though did not receive an answer. The board traditionally does not respond to questions asked during public comment, though there have been exceptions and board members have followed up on questions after meetings are adjourned.
Brady said he shared Luke’s concerns and asked for the board to potentially take things further than a single officer.
“I don’t think you guys take it seriously enough,” Brady said. “Only having one safety officer to cover six buildings, to me that’s not acceptable, especially in today’s world.”
Sperry, speaking after the meeting with the Tribune, said he was informed about Sitler leaving the position earlier in the month, and said the school district would seek to hire a new officer “as soon as possible.”
Sitler, who was hired in 2014, was a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper, having served on the force for 26 years.