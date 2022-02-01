Conneaut School District will hold two registration days for kindergarten in April, with one day designated for each of the elementary schools.
Registration for Conneaut Lake Elementary School will take place at the school building on April 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Registration for Conneaut Valley Elementary School will be held on April 20 from 8:10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Prospective students must be 5 years old prior to Aug. 1 in order to enroll for the 2022-23 school year. Parents/guardians must be present and provide the child’s original birth certificate, records of immunizations, proof of residency and, if applicable, custody papers.
Children entering school must have immunizations for diptheria, tetanus and pertussis (four doses, fourth dose must be after fourth birthday); polio (four doses); MMR (two doses); hepatitis B (three doses); and two doses of varicella (chicken pox) or parents/guardians can provide date and age of the child when they had the disease.
The new student should also be present at time of registration. If the scheduled times are not conducive to a parent’s/guardian’s schedule, or if they have any questions, they should contact their respective elementary office. Conneaut Lake Elementary can be reached at (814) 683-5900, extension 8191, while Conneaut Valley Elementary can be reached at (814) 683-5900, extension 6326.
Parents/guardians of prospective students should note that full day kindergarten is in place at both elementary schools.