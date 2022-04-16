LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board will experiment with a few methods to allow for increased public participation during meetings next month.
During the voting meeting on Wednesday, Board Vice President Jamie Hornstein gave updates as to how the board holds meetings which were proposed at the work session on April 6.
Hornstein said the board is preparing a process to allow for members of the public to submit questions ahead of the board’s monthly work session. This will allow the board to research and prepare a response if they’re able to give one.
While the exact methodology is still being worked out, Hornstein told the Tribune after the meeting that the process will be posted on the school district’s Facebook page once all the details are ready. He said the questions will be submitted to board’s Secretary Beth Moss, who will forward them on to the board members.
In addition, Hornstein said the board is going to have a public question and answer segment at the end of the work session. The public will be able to ask questions on topics raised during the course of the work session, similar to how the public comment section at the start of work sessions are on agenda items only.
Finally, Hornstein said the board is looking into how it can make available some of the bills the board members regularly vote on at the start of their voting meetings.
The topic of that was actually raised earlier in the meeting, when a member of the public, Brooke Leuthold, asked for further details about the bills, which are listed on the agenda as just a lump sum.
Later on, board member Adam Horne asked whether the board could have a more detailed breakdown of the bill payments available for members of the public in future meetings.
Hornstein said the board needs to figure out both the technological and legal aspect of this idea. The board members receive a detailed breakdown of the bills online through their agenda manager system, and he said it is likely there is some method to allow the public to see that.
However, he said some documents may not be able to be shown.
“There’s certain documents we can’t put there because they’re sensitive,” he said. “I don’t know what all the rules are, but we’re going to talk to” George Joseph, the school board’s solicitor.
Hornstein said the board will likely want to put a policy in place clearly delineating what can and cannot be made available to the public. As such, putting the idea in practice may take some time.
“That one might take a little bit longer probably to get completely ironed out,” he said.
The board will next meet on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Alice Schafer Annex for its monthly work session. There will also be a special voting meeting following the work session to approve the 2022-23 school year budget.