Conneaut sets annual town hall meeting
LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board will hold its annual town hall meeting on Aug. 3.
The meeting will take the place of the board’s usual work session. The work session will now precede the voting meeting on Aug. 10.
The town hall meeting will be held at the Conneaut Area Senior High School auditorium and will allow residents to ask questions of the school board and administration officials. The school board will also be reaching out to area politicians for possible representation at the meeting, though it is not presently known whether any will attend.
The town hall meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
