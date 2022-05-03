LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members will get their second presentation on the 2022-23 school year budget and hold a special voting meeting when they gather this Wednesday at the Alice Schafer Annex.
The special voting meeting, which will be held at the conclusion of the regularly-scheduled work session, is to allow the board to give final approval of the budget at their June 8 voting meeting. Regulations on school districts require budgets to be prepared at least 30 days prior to final adoption and available for inspection during that time.
As the board's voting meeting for May — scheduled for May 11 — is less than 30 days from their June voting meeting — set for June 8, the special voting meeting is required to meet those regulations.
Business Manager Greg Mayle will give a presentation on the budget during the work session, following a similar presentation given last month's work session. During that meeting, the budget was balanced at $43.1 million thanks to COVID-19 stimulus money, and did not include a tax increase.
Conneaut will begin the work session at 7 p.m.