LINESVILLE — The Conneaut School Board will meet slightly earlier this week than usual, moving its meeting up an hour on Wednesday to 6 p.m.
The change in time is because the board is holding both its work session and voting meeting on Wednesday, doing one after another.
This is standard for the school board, as the July meeting, being in the middle of the summer, often has less for the board to do compared to other months.
According to Board President Dorothy Luckock, one item of note on the agenda is a presentation on the Additional Targeted Support Improvement (ATSI) Plan. This is a program at Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) for students with disabilities, with a focus on inclusion in standard education classrooms.
Luckock said this is the third year for the plan, which was "hampered" during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the school district having to change to alternating schedules when COVID cases ran high.
The board has been set to vote on the plan during their voting meeting in June. However, several board members had requested more information on the plan, resulting in the vote being tabled to July and allowing time for a presentation to be put together.
Conneaut School Board will meet at the Alice Schafer Annex, located on the CASH campus. The board will begin with their work session and immediately follow with their voting meeting afterwards.
