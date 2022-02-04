LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board is expected to approve the hiring of Joshua Blood as the new Conneaut Area Senior High School football coach at its meeting Wednesday.
Blood already has been hired for the position by the school district’s superintendent, Jarrin Sperry. The school board regularly empowers Sperry to make hires, approving them afterward as a formality to say the board is fine with the choice.
Blood is taking over from Jacob Stoyer, who left the position after coaching a single season in 2021. Blood is a 2008 graduate of Conneaut Valley High School.
The meeting where the vote will take place is 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Alice Schafer Annex.