Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. High 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.