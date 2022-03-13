LINESVILLE — Following a comment by a member of the public, Conneaut School Board tabled a vote on renovations at the Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) library aimed at improving access at future board meetings.
The vote on the bid from Grise Audio Visual, an Erie company, to perform the technology side of the renovations for $87,690.47 was put off by the board following comments made by resident Kurt Dennis.
Dennis pushed the board to address safety concerns within the school district first, and expressed concern over the costs of the project. Both of Conneaut School Board’s meetings this week saw large numbers of the public attend to voice complaints about safety at CASH, including bullying and fights to alleged drug deals and sexual activity.
“Most of the parents feel that our school right now is a dumpster fire, and we have a lot of problems we need to deal with,” Dennis said. “And I just think that this $87,690.47 to put audio/visual in a library for meetings does nothing for the students, does nothing for anyone else. What we have here may not be high quality, but it gets the job done on a reasonable basis.”
When the board moved into their approval of the agenda, board member Kathy Klink asked that the motion be tabled, specifically referencing Dennis. She said the board should “look more into that” and examine “different routes.”
Board member GW Hall seconded the idea, mentioning that the technology renovations are only part of the overall planned work and expressing a desire to get more information on the overall costs before moving forward.
“I think we need to be able to see the full scope of the project before we make any decisions to move forward at all,” Hall said.
No board members showed any objections, and the motion was tabled.
The technology renovations would have included the installation of 18 microphones of various kinds, charging stations, a ceiling-mounted camera, speakers and a control system. The intention of the project is to allow the board to hold meetings at the library and allow community members easier access to watching the meetings remotely.
Alongside the technology improvements, new furniture is planned for the project, such as mobile tables. Buildings and Grounds Director Frank Kimmel said the library will see rearrangement which will reduce the overall amount of shelf space in the library, but not the number of books. According to Kimmel, many of the bookcases in the library have barren of sparse shelves, so the books would be consolidated into fewer bookcases under the reconfiguration.
The school board has yet to receive a bid on the furniture portion of the project. Overall, the board has budgeted $116,100 toward the renovations, though no money has been spent yet.
Conneaut School Board will next meet at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Alice Schafer Annex.