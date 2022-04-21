LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board’s Safety Ad Hoc Committee will hold its next meeting on May 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Alice Schafer Annex.
The time and location of the meeting was confirmed by Conneaut officials on Tuesday. It previously had been announced at the April 13 voting meeting of the school board that the committee’s meeting was tentatively scheduled for May 4.
The Safety Ad Hoc Committee meets in executive session, meaning the meetings are not open to the general public. Anyone wishing to share a safety concern with the committee can do so by contacting Beth Moss, the board’s secretary, at (814) 683-5900, extension 5427, or at bmoss@conneautsd.org.