LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District clubs, athletic teams and other groups may be able to use the new stadium board at Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) as a fundraising opportunity in future school years.
At Wednesday’s meeting of Conneaut School Board, GW Hall, a board member and the chair of the athletic committee, said he wanted to prepare a plan where school groups could sell advertisements and sponsorship videos to be shown on the LED screen on the board.
The stadium board was purchased back in March for $98,325 and is planned to be installed before the start of football season next school year. The existing scoreboard was discovered to have structural issues by Buildings and Grounds Director Frank Kimmel back in January, necessitating a replacement.
Hall said under the idea, clubs would keep 75 percent of the money they make from selling the advertisement or sponsorship video. The remaining 25 percent would go toward the operations of the stadium board, making it self-funding. Any left over money would be put into a stadium fund to be used on expenses relating to the CASH stadium.
Hall made clear this opportunity would be open to all school clubs and groups, not just athletic teams. “It allows it to be a fundraiser for every program here,” he said.
As an example of a sponsored video, Hall said a business could sponsor a student athlete of the week video which would play during games.
With no complaints or reservations against the idea brought up by board members, Hall said he would bring in a formalized proposal at a future meeting.