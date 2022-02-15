LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members voted at their meeting Feb. 9 to increase the pay of all school district substitutes to $150 per day.
The pay increase is beyond what originally was planned on the school board’s agenda. The meeting agenda listed the pay increase as being on a graduated rate depending on the number of days the substitute worked. Under the initial plan, a substitute would receive $115 per day for the first 45 days, $120 per day for their 46th to 90th day and $130 per day for every day beyond that.
The change was brought about by board Vice President Jamie Miller after he said he learned PENNCREST School District was also looking at a pay increase for substitutes and wishing to differentiate Conneaut.
“I saw in the paper today that PENNCREST is looking at this too, and I think we probably want to reevaluate how this was written,” he said.
PENNCREST School Board members held their work session on Feb. 7 — ahead of the Conneaut meeting — but held their voting meeting the day after Conneaut’s, on Feb. 10. PENNCREST increased pay for substitutes but along a graduated rate. Under PENNCREST’s rate, a substitute teacher could earn up to $140 per day, but only if they worked for 90 or more days, earning $130 per day for 45 to 89 days of work and $120 per day for any amount under that.
Miller initially suggested bumping up the 90-plus-day rate to $150 and making the per-day rate under that to $140. However, board member Adam Horne pointed out that there weren’t enough days in the school year left to reach 90 or more days of work.
It was board member John Burnham who suggested the flat $150 rate, though said it should only last until the end of the school year and be reevaluated before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“I guess I feel that if you’re going to increase it, you should increase it for everybody that you’re concerned about,” he said.
The other board members said they supported the plan, though some consternation was raised regarding the markup which would be charged by Kelly Services, the company through which the school district contracts its substitutes. Business Manager Greg Mayle, responding to a question from board member Kathy Klink, said there is a 36.5 percent mark-up from Kelly for the rate the school district pays substitutes. This equates, according to Mayle, to a $204.75 cost per day at the $150 rate.
Mayle, in an email to the Tribune after the meeting, said the substitute teachers are on Kelly’s payroll, and the markup helps to pay for the employees’ health insurance, medicare contributions, workers compensation and other such payments.
Klink asked whether the district had to go through Kelly for substitutes. Mayle said the school district did not have to, but making a transition in the middle of the year would be difficult. Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said he was in talks with the superintendents of Crawford Central and PENCNREST school districts about possibly going through a different company than Kelly for subs in future years.
Despite the markup, the vote saw near-unanimous approval from board members. While in support of the idea, GW Hall abstained from the vote due to his wife being a substitute teacher through Kelly, thus creating a potential conflict of interest had he voted.
The $150 rate is a $40 jump from the highest possible pay a Conneaut substitute could previously achieved. Before the vote, Conneaut subs were paid on a graduated rate similar to what PENNCREST School District has, with substitutes receiving $95 for the first 45 days, $100 for days 46 through 90 and $110 for any days beyond that.