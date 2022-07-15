LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members held a prominent discussion at their meeting Wednesday over whether the school district should require minimum participation levels for intramural projects.
The debate was raised by Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, who presented the example of a “Knitting and More Club” at Conneaut Lake Middle School. The club last school year had five participants, according to Sperry, and the teacher in charge of it, Ruth Rea, was asking the board to authorize her to hold it again the coming school year for a total of 30 hours throughout the year, with payment for the hours she dedicates to it.
Sperry said the board previously had discussions regarding requiring participation levels, but never set a cutoff point. He said he favored requiring at least 10 or 12 students to have a program move forward, but asked the board members for their thoughts.
Board member Kathy Klink said she was fine allowing a club with only five members to continue, mentioning that is the minimum needed for a 4-H group. Sperry said he was concerned about how members of the public would respond to allowing such groups to continue when the school district is facing a budget deficit once its stimulus money runs out.
“I’ll tell them what I tell everybody else,” Klink said. “Because we’re helping those five kids.”
Board member Adam Horne asked how much it was costing the district to allow the club to continue. Sperry estimated the cost at around $650 based on the hourly wage times 30, though he said it was likely higher due to taxes.
Board member John Burnham expressed hesitancy about cutting off the program when many students are dealing with mental health issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, though acknowledging he would like to see higher numbers of participation.
“I would much rather see these numbers be increased that we have 10 students or 12 students versus five, but I think it sounds like you’re in an emergency situation with mental stress in these various communities,” he said.
Burnham said he could see cutting the club at fewer than five students, but was fine with at least five for the next couple of years.
Board member GW Hall said the board isn’t necessarily saying the club can’t go forward, but rather if the school district is willing to pay the teacher to run it.
“The question is are we going to pay that person to do it?” Hall asked. “So the club can still go forward on a volunteer basis by the person running that club.”
However, Burnham expressed some doubt over that prospect.
“I’m all for volunteer leadership, the question is are you going to get it?” he asked.
Conneaut Lake Principal Jeff Hans said although the club may be small, such groups help students fit in and get used to being in middle school.
“If we’re helping five kids for it, $600 well spent,” he said.
Klink also mentioned that the context of those five members should be considered.
“That might have only been five kids, but what if it’s five different kids each time or three different kids each time?” she asked. “She’s really helping more than four or five.”
Board Vice President Jamie Hornstein asked whether the board could vary the number of hours the teacher dedicates to a club with low membership. Sperry said the “data collection would be a nightmare” for keeping track, but mentioned it was possible.
Ultimately, no action was taken on the Knitting and More Club at Wednesday’s meeting, with Sperry instead saying it will be put on the August agenda.
Audience members, during the public comment section at the end of the meeting, also weighed in on the issue. Serena Klink decried the idea of asking teachers to volunteer to keep clubs running when “teachers are volunteering a tremendous amount of time already.”
Nicole Mead, who said she ran an intramural girls soccer program this season, said she had to pay for much of the equipment purchased for the program, and money received would be a reimbursement for her expenses. Mead mentioned she had not yet been reimbursed for her time with the program.
Wednesday’s meeting was a combined work session and voting meeting, meaning there will not be a second board meeting this month. The board also will hold a combined work session and voting meeting next month on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Alice Schafer Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.