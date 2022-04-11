LINESVILLE — In response to heightened public interest at its meetings, Conneaut School Board is considering methods to increase the ways it speaks with the public during meetings.
At their work session Wednesday, which saw about 60 members of the public attend, board Vice President Jamie Hornstein first pitched the idea of doing something more to respond to the public. This came after a moment earlier in the meeting when a woman tried to ask a question and got frustrated when the board didn’t respond.
Earlier in the meeting, Business Manager Greg Mayle was giving a presentation about the district’a budget. At one point he asked if there were “any questions,” and a woman, who did not identify herself, spoke up to ask if receipts were available for how the school district was spending stimulus money.
Board President Dorothy Luckock said the board was unable to respond to the question at the time, and that Mayle’s comment was directed at the board members. She asked the woman to put the question down in writing and the board would respond to it later, but the woman became frustrated and left.
“We have a lot of people here and we don’t have a good mechanism to do any Q&A,” Hornstein said later during the meeting. “I think a lot of times what happens for us, at least for me, is we might get a question but we didn’t know we were going to get that question.”
Hornstein proposed having members of the public submit questions by the Monday before a meeting. This would allow the board members to look over the question and formulate a response, or if they cannot give an answer, at least let the member of the public know they saw the question.
Board member John Burnham said Hornstein’s idea was a “good mechanism,” but said it didn’t address if a question came up during the meeting, specifically referencing the woman who spoke up earlier. He proposed having members of the public have a way to write down a question during a meeting and submit it to the board, with the board president or administration member responding at the end of the meeting.
Board member Eric McGuirk, who is also the chairman of the board’s ad hoc school safety committee, expressed some reservations about public involvement.
McGuirk said that at the committee’s meeting there was only one member of the public physical present to speak with the committee, and one whom the committee spoke with over the phone.
McGuirk said no staff members came to the meeting either, something that worried him. However, he wished to see how the ad hoc meetings went before trying something different.
“The concern is so great but yet nobody is coming to the meetings to tell us what they really know and what they want us to do,” he said. “So I think we need to work through what we already established a bit.”
Board member Kathy Klink then spoke up, suggesting that an additional visitor recognition be held at the end of work sessions as a way to respond to people. This suggestion was met with applause by some members of the audience and most board members seemed favorable to the thought.
“Good idea,” Burnham said of the suggestion.
Currently, the school board has only a single visitor recognition period for public comment, held at the start of the meeting. Voting meetings have two periods of visitor recognition, one at the start on agenda items only, and one at the end for non-agenda items.
Hornstein said if the idea doesn’t work out, the board could try pivoting to an alternative method in the future.
As Wednesday’s meeting was a work session, no formal vote was taken on implementing the idea.
The work session saw a large attendance by members of the public — around 60 in total — but relatively little public comment compared to some other recent meetings. Of the three public comments, only two of them came from parents and one from a teacher.
The topic of Edward Pietroski, the principal at Conneaut Area Senior High who was charged with a third-degree felony charge of wiretapping on March 22 for allegedly taped a November staff meeting without the knowledge of those in attendance, was not brought up by parents or the school board despite recent controversy over the matter. The two parents who spoke touched upon general school safety concerns that have been a hot-button issue at recent board meetings.
According to a search warrant filed in the case, a teacher told Pietroski and the school’s assistant principal, Matthew Vannoy, that she couldn’t attend the Nov. 15, 2021, staff meeting. In a Feb. 9 interview with police, the teacher said Pietroski told her that he would have Vannoy record the meeting and provide her with a copy, the warrant states.
According to the warrant, several staff members told police that they were unaware the meeting was being recorded.
Luckock had cautioned ahead of the public comment section that the board would be enforcing its 30-minute limit on public comment. However, the board ended up not even getting close to that time.
Speaking to The Meadville Tribune after the meeting, Luckock said she had decided to enforce the limit, which hadn’t been strictly observed in some recent meetings, due to a budget presentation by Mayle planned for Wednesday’s meeting, which was expected to take a significant amount of time. Luckock said she was surprised the limit ended up not being needed.
Further on the topic of discussions with the public, board member Ryan Klink announced that the next meeting of the school safety ad hoc committee would take place on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in bringing school safety concerns to the committee should contact the board’s recording secretary, Beth Moss.
Due to the ad hoc committee discussing school safety matters, its meetings are done in executive session and are not done before the general public. Attendees are invited into the meeting room one at a time to meet with the committee.