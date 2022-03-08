LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members are expected to vote at their next meeting on a bid for technology renovations at Conneaut Area Senior High School’s (CASH) library aimed at improving remote access to future board meetings.
At the work session on March 9, Director of Buildings and Grounds Frank Kimmel went over the bid from Grise Audio Visual, an Erie company, to perform the renovations for $87,690.47. The bid includes 18 microphones of various kinds, charging stations, a ceiling-mounted camera, speakers and a control system.
The board has for several months sought to improve remote access to its meetings, with a subcommittee dedicated to the project recommending the CASH library as an ideal spot for a new and improved meeting space back in November. Currently the board meets in the gym at the Alice Shafer Annex, using various pieces of equipment on hand to allow people to join the meetings remotely.
“We have something now, but it’s just pieced-together garbage we’ve pulled from the closet,” Kimmel told the Tribune on Friday. “It’s not good.”
Grise was the only company that bid on the project. Kimmel said the renovations received a lot of attention, but that apparently was due to a miscommunication regarding the budget of the work.
“This got a lot of interest because one of those bidding companies decided to pull this out and say this is a $1 to $3 million renovation project, so I got a lot of calls,” Kimmel said. “It is not anywhere close, I swear, to $1 to $3 million.”
In truth, $116,100 has been budgeted for the planned renovations. As such, not many of the companies that contacted the school district about the work followed up with a bid.
Nevertheless, Kimmel expressed support for Grise’s bid, pointing out it is a relatively local company, and called the bid a “quality” one.
The technological improvements are only one aspect of the renovation work planned for the library. The school district also plans to purchase mobile furniture, allowing the room to easily be rearranged for both meeting use and for educational purposes.
“It’s extremely flexible for that environment,” Kimmel said.
The planned reworking of the library will see a reduction in the amount of bookshelf space in the library. However, Kimmel said no books will be lost, as many of the existing shelves have barren spots on the top and bottom shelves. Instead, the books will be consolidated for fuller, even if fewer, shelves.
The vote at the next meeting pertains only to the technology aspect. The board has not taken a vote on the furniture part of the project as of yet, and Kimmel said he has yet to receive quotes for the mobile tables needed.
If approved, the work on the library will take place over the summer.
Conneaut School Board will next meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Alice Shafer Annex.