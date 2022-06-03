LINESVILLE — Anticipating its ability to raise money for local school clubs and sports teams, Conneaut School Board reviewed the planned prices for advertisements and sponsorships for the new Conneaut Area Senor High (CASH) stadium board.
The board, which is set to be installed before the start of the next football season, includes five advertising panels along its bottom and a light-emitting diode (LED) screen which, among other purposes, the school district plans to utilize for sponsorships. Conneaut clubs, athletic teams and other groups will be able to sell sponsorship opportunities — such as athlete of the week, scoring or half-time sponsorships — which will be displayed on the board.
The school group that sells the sponsorships will be able to keep 75 percent of the money from the sale. The remaining 25 percent will go toward the board’s operations, with anything remaining going into a stadium fund for any expenses relating to the stadium.
Board member GW Hall, who is also the chair of the athletic committee, presented the pricing structure proposed for the board. The five main advertisement panels along the bottom will cost $5,000 each, to be paid either in a lump sum, or at a rate of $1,000 a year, due by each August.
As for the LED screen sponsorships, these will run from $200 up to $500, the most costly being sponsorships of time outs and halftime/quarters at all events on the field.
Student, athlete, band member and cheerleader of the week sponsorships will cost $250. Individual games can be sponsored for $200, as can soccer, football and lacrosse scores.
The formal structure of the stadium board’s advertisements and sponsorships is being put forth in a new school district policy, 913.1 Commercial Advertising in Schools. The policy is up for first reading at the board’s next meeting on Wednesday, and then likely will go on to second reading and adoption in July.
Questions about advertising on the board can be directed to Hall at (814) 282-4456 or gw.hall@conneautsd.org. Questions about payments should be directed to Business Manager Greg Mayle at (814) 683-5900, extension 5451.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.