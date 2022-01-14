LINESVILLE — Softball and baseball will be coming to Conneaut School District middle schools soon, following a unanimous vote by Conneaut School Board members on Wednesday.
The board-approved pilot program will set up combined middle school teams from students in both Conneaut Valley and Conneaut Lake middle schools. Students from fifth to eighth grade will be eligible to participate in the middle school teams.
The expansion of sports programs in Conneaut middle schools had received support from members of the public. When the matter was first discussed back in December, board President Dorothy Luckock said community members had spoken in favor of creating more middle school sports programs at a then-recent athletic committee meeting.
In fact, at the board's work session on Jan. 5, two parents and two students spoke in public comment about expanding the pilot program beyond baseball and softball.
Athletic Committee Chair GW Hall, speaking with the Tribune on Thursday, said the intention of the pilot program is not to stick with just baseball and softball, but to eventually include other sports.
"You've got to walk before you run, before you expand," he said.
Hall said had "lots of things to figure out to make sure we're doing things correctly" before expanding to other sports.
The new teams will operate under Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) rules.
Hall said it is the "full intention" for the teams to be up-and-running for the coming spring season.
"Both of those clubs at this time brought proposals," he said. "They brought lists of who wants to play, so they are 100 percent ready to go for spring."
Wednesday's vote was taken without debate or further discussion among the board members. Initially the pilot program was not listed on the draft agenda for the meeting which was available at the Jan. 5 meeting, but Luckock said on Thursday that was due to some details needing to be finalized.
All board members were present for the vote at Wednesday's meeting, though Hall and Adam Horne attended virtually.
Conneaut School Board will next meet on Feb. 2 at the Alice Shafer Annex.
In addition, as Hall reminded at the meeting, the athletic committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday called "State of Athletics," where the committee will hear from the district's athletic directors and take questions from the public. The meeting will be held in the Conneaut Area Senior High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
