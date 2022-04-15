LINESVILLE — With an eye toward addressing safety concerns within the school district, Conneaut School Board members unanimously approved a motion to hire two former troopers as school resource officers.
The board approved agreements with Brian Ford and Scott Shipton at their voting meeting Wednesday. According to Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, Shipton and Ford have both worked for the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville barracks, and have around 50 years experience between them.
The pair of officers will be taking the place of Kurt Sitler, the former school resource officer who left for another position on Feb. 11. Sitler was hired by the school board in 2014.
While the vote on the agreements was unanimous, it was not without discussion. Board member John Burnham expressed some concern regarding the length of the contract agreements, set at five years apiece.
“So if it was discovered that you didn’t need the second officer, you’d have to keep him the entire five years?” Burnham asked.
“I just question five years,” he said later. “Maybe a shorter period might have been better.”
Business Manager Greg Mayle, however, said the agreements lock in the price for all five years, but there are stipulations allowing either party to terminate. For example, the school district can choose to terminate at the end of a school year with 30 days notice.
Shipton and Ford will be paid $271 per day for each day they work for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
From then on they’ll receive a salary rate of $49,500 for the 2022-23 school year, $50,400 for 2023-24, $51,480 for 2024-25, and $52,380 for 2025-26. In addition, for all years of the contract, the officers will receive $33 an hour for any work done outside of the regular school day, such as being at after-school events such as athletic games.
Comparatively, when Sitler left he had a salary of $30,900 per year, according to Mayle.
While the agreements were approved at Wednesday’s meeting, it may be a few days until the officers are working in the schools. George Joseph, the school board’s solicitor, needs to petition the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to designate the powers the officers will have.
Joseph, speaking to The Meadville Tribune after the meeting, said he had the petition mostly ready to go, requiring only a few documents for Shipton and Ford to sign, as well as a notice of the board’s approval. Sperry said it was expected Shipton and Ford would come to the school district offices to sign the needed documents.
After that, it is in the court’s hands. While Joseph was hesitant to give an exact date, he said he expects the approval likely will be relatively quick, probably within a week or two.
Once the process is finished, Sperry said the officers will be brought on board “as soon as possible.”
The plan with the two officers is to have one stationed at Conneaut Area Senior High and one at the Conneaut Valley attendance area, with both handling Conneaut Lake attendance area cases as needed. This is because Conneaut Lake has a dedicated 24-7 police force via the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department that can respond to emergencies at Conneaut Lake schools.