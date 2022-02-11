LINESVILLE — With a unanimous vote, Conneaut School Board members approved the hiring of Joshua Blood as the new Conneaut Area Senior High football coach at their meeting Wednesday.
Blood was technically already hired for the job before the vote was made. The school board on a monthly basis allows Superintendent Jarrin Serry to make hires, with board members approving them after the fact.
Blood is stepping into the role after previous coach Jacob Stoyer resigned after coaching a single season. Blood is an alum of the school district, having graduated from Conneaut Valley High School in 2008.
“I almost can’t put into words how excited I am to be back in the area,” Blood said after the meeting.
While the next season won’t occur until the next school year, weight-lifting training has already started. Blood said he wants to take the time to get to know the kids before he begins setting goals for the upcoming season.