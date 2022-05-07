LINESVILLE — With a 7-1 vote, the Conneaut School Board approved the final version of its $43.7 million, no-tax increase budget at a special voting meeting Wednesday.
Board member John Burnham was the sole no vote at the meeting and board Vice President Jamie Hornstein was absent. Burnham, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said he opposed the budget on the grounds of a few expenditures he didn’t agree with, such as a pay increase in administrators from a few years ago he continually opposes.
The budget was up about $500,000 from the preliminary version presented to the board in April. Business Manager Greg Mayle, in an email to the Tribune, said the increase was not due to any single factor, but a general increase in costs on line items and additional use of stimulus funds.
The budget is balanced on the back of stimulus money received during the COVID-19 pandemic, a fact Mayle reminded the board of during a presentation on the final budget ahead of the vote. Without stimulus money, the budget would have a little more than a $3 million deficit.
There were, however, some positive developments since the budget was last presented. The school district’s homestead/farmstead allocation from the state — money school district’s receive to reduce the property tax for property owners — had a fairly significant jump, going from $970,899 in 2021-22, to $1.2 million for 2022-23.
“This was unexpected,” Mayle said. “I don’t think this was on a lot of people’s radars.”
This increased allocation means that homestead/farmstead owners who benefit from the program can expect a roughly $57 further decrease in their property tax bill, on top of the reduction they already see from the program.
However, the school district is still faced with a sizable deficit, one which cannot be staved off forever. Stimulus funds will be expired in the 2024-25 school year.
As such, Mayle presented a few recommendations from the Budget and Finance Committee of the school board. While the committee is still not recommending a tax increase for next school year, they proposed reducing the discount for taxpayers who pay their school taxes early from 3 percent to 2 percent, the latter being the legal minimum.
In addition, the committee is recommending the school board develop a procedure for appealing properties with “inappropriately low assessed values.” Crawford County has not had a countywide reassessment since 1969, according to Mayle, resulting in some properties being sold for values much higher than what they are assessed at.
Under a proposed method, the board would establish a certain threshold whereby if a property’s selling price would result in a certain increase in property taxes compared to its assessed value, the school district would file for a reassessment with the state court system.
Board solicitor George Joseph said the school district also could hire an assessor to make assessment appeals, but said that would cost a lot of money and the idea did not seem to generate much traction among the board.
The proposal to seek reassessments did not sit well with Burnham, who said it sounded like a “backdoor reassessment” and amounted to the school district doing the county’s work for it.
Board member Adam Horne said the board could, under that process, also inform taxpayers if their assessed property is much higher than what they paid for it as well. While the school district wouldn’t seek a reassessment in such a case, they could inform the tax payer of how to get one to allow them to lower their taxes.
However, Burnham still felt uneasy with the idea, suggesting that the school board should instead put its energy toward going after legislators to reform how schools are funded.
“I mean, that subject has been kicked around for probably most of 20 years, and every time it seems like it’s going to go some place, it gets dumped and covered up and never surfaces again,” Burnham said. “And I think it’s high-time that school districts stopped looking at raping the taxpayers and start going to the state because the state controls the education in our commonwealth.”
Board member Kathy Klink seemed to agree with Burnham’s assessment, asking “why should we waste our money on something the county should be doing for us?” She also asked Mayle how much money the board could get out of the process.
Mayle said the school district did a theoretical where it looked at properties sold from July through September, compared it to their assessed value, and how much additional tax revenue could be generated if the school district sought reassessments. Under that timeframe, Mayle said there was roughly $126,000 of under-assessed value, compared to $25,000 of over-assessed value, for a net positive of $100,000 in tax revenue.
Board President Dorothy Luckock, further, said she had conversations with the county commissioners regarding a countywide reassessment, and the difficulty lies in that after the reassessment is done, property taxes get balanced out under the new values to match the revenue the county received beforehand. This means while what each property owner may see a change in what they pay to property tax, the county receives no additional money.
Luckock acknowledged the challenge of the tax situation, calling it a “difficult topic for everybody” when faced with the looming structural deficit.
Mayle, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said the property appeal discussion did not arise from a desire to avoid a tax increase. He pointed out that the school district has not had a tax increase since the 2018-19 budget, and all options remain on the table for avoiding the deficit when the stimulus money runs dry.
However, he said it was difficult to recommend a tax increase with the school district still having so much stimulus money to spend.
Conneaut School Board will have another budget presentation at their June 1 work session. Final adoption of the budget is expected to occur at the June 8 voting meeting.