LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board is looking into the continued employment and pay of a Conneaut Area Senior High School secretary who is on paid administrative leave while she is facing felony charges for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage student.
Board President Dorothy Luckock, speaking to The Meadville Tribune on Thursday, confirmed that the topic of secretary Sarah O. Shirey was discussed as a personnel matter during an executive session following the public work session on Wednesday. Conneaut School District’s solicitor, George Joseph, is expected to return with information on what actions the board can take in the wake of Shirey being charged.
Shirey, 32, of 21586 State Highway 285, Cochranton, was arraigned on seven felony charges on April 20 for allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student at her Fairfield Township home between Oct. 1 and 30, 2021, as well as allegedly sending the teen sexually explicit materials, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
In an email sent to the Tribune on April 28, Joseph said Shirey was on “paid administrative leave from the district and has been since the district learned of the charges against her.”
During Wednesday’s work session, a member of the public, Kurt Dennis, referenced the Tribune’s reporting on Shirey continuing to receive pay during the public comments section of the meeting.
“Can anyone in front of me explain why she is still receiving pay?” Dennis asked. “Why are we paying someone who has seven felony charges against them while also paying someone to fill her position?”
Dennis said that through a Right-to-Know request, he received a copy of the collective bargaining agreement between Conneaut School District and Conneaut Educational Support Professionals Association, the union which represents non-teachers working within the district.
Under the terms of the contract, as elaborated by Dennis, “any suspension of an employee, pending charges, shall be without pay.” The Tribune was also able to receive a copy of the agreement.
Joseph, speaking to the Tribune on Thursday, said there was some confusion over the use of the word “charges” in the contract. The charges referenced, he explained, are not specifically criminal charges, but charges put forward by the school district that may affect an employee’s employment.
“If there is a position that the board is taking to dismiss an employee, they have to adopt a quote-unquote statement of charges,” he said.
Once these charges are put forth by the school district, the board members will be able to act on the basis of the charges, such as termination or disciplinary action. Joseph said any employee suspended on the basis of the charges put forth by the district will not receive pay, as detailed in the contract.
There is a stipulation in the contract that the employee may request a hearing on the charges. Should the employee be found not guilty on the charges, the contract dictates that the employee will receive “all wages and benefits due for each work day of suspension.”
Conneaut School Board will next meet next Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Alice Schafer Annex.
Shirey is free on $15,000 bond posted through a professional bondsman. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 3, after originally being scheduled for this past Wednesday.
Police charged Shirey with two counts of intercourse/sexual contact and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor.
All charges are graded as third-degree felonies, each carrying a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and a $15,000 fine.
*Editor's note: The headline of this story was updated on May 6 to correct the job title of Sarah Shirey.