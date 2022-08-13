CONNEAUT LAKE — Bob Moss, a member of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, gave an update at borough council’s meeting Wednesday regarding a proposed municipal parking lot on Strawberry Alley at the rear of businesses on the south side of Water Street.
Moss said all proposed parking lot site landowners have been interviewed and the discussion with each was based on a standard list of Land Donor Discussion Topics, as applicable to each.
“I am happy to report that there is genuine interest in this idea,” he said, adding all agree in the following issues:
• Parking is needed in the downtown business district.
• Easement will be needed for access to public utilities.
• The borough should provide required storm water drainage.
• The borough should provide a limited number of reserved employee parking spaces.
• The design of the parking lot should permit ease of snow plowing.
• The borough should allow nearby businesses directional signage.
• The borough should determine all zoning, subdivision and/or lien-related issues.
• The borough should allow open pathways for business deliveries.
• Annual maintenance costs should be considered.
• Sidewalks will be necessary for pedestrian safety and access to Water Street.
He said other donor specific issues remain to be resolved.
“However, we believe that we are ready to move on to preparation of property donor pre-development agreements while addressing donor specific matters. Our goal is to ‘lock in’ pledged land for borough control, while providing donor satisfaction of assurances like those discussed.
“This phase of the study will require expenditure of resources, e.g., property deed and lien research, zoning requirements, property valuation and taxing matters, and engineering design considerations. We are at a point where we want to request cost-sharing with the borough to complete the study. As a straightforward suggestion, we think it would be feasible for the borough to authorizes its solicitor, Mat Jorden, to assist with legal research and drafting of legal documents needed for property donation and land subdivisions. In exchange, the CLCDC will commit its resources to other elements of expense as discussed. Or alternatively, a straight 50/50 split of expenses could also work.”
A lengthy discussion followed with several council members reluctant to approve funding. Members asked numerous questions about whether property owners had agreed to the plan. Moss said he did not want the funding to curtail the project and, if needed, would pay the $2,500 expected for legal fees himself.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio said he trusted Moss and knew he would be frugal with spending funds for the project.
The final decision after the lengthy discussion was that council gave CLCDC the approval to hire and pay Jorden $2,500 in legal fees.
Councilman Bill Eldridge, who is chairman of the CLCDC, pointed out that the CLCDC did not need council’s approval to have Jorden do legal work and could hire anyone.
Council also voted that after the initial $2,500, it would share costs with CLCDC for the project.
