By Jean Shanley
Special to The Tribune
CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee will donate lighted Christmas decorations for Water Street next Christmas.
Sandy Eldridge, a representative of the committee, received approval from Conneaut Lake Borough Council for the purchase at last week’s meeting of council.
Eldridge said the proposed decoration is a white snowflake approximately 24 to 30 inches in diameter.
The snowflakes would be mounted over the sidewalks and not the roadway via horizontal banner arms as are the ones in Ice House Park or possibly a vertical mount with metal bands. Power would be provided through exiting outlets on the poles.
The committee would not provide for installation, removal, storage or long-term maintenance.of the decorations.
The proposal received unanimous approval from council members.
In other committee news, President Bill Eldridge reported the group has received another $10,000 donation from Glen Moss, a former Conneaut Lake resident. This is the eighth annual $10,000 contribution he has made, Eldridge said.
Eldridge said Moss suggested the contribution could be used toward a $55,000 matching grant needed for a Go Green light grant received from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation or toward plans for extending Ernst Trail to Conneaut Lake.