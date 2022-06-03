LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District’s budget for the 2022-23 school year has increased $2 million since the school board approved it last month, though it still includes no tax increase nor a deficit.
In a presentation at Conneaut School Board’s meeting Wednesday, Business Manager Greg Mayle went over the presumedly final version of the budget, which is balanced at $45.8 million. That is up from the $43.7 million version which was approved by the board last month.
Mayle explained that the increase was mainly due to how the payment of some construction projects turned out. The board had approved various renovations back in January and February, most notably redoing of the windows at Conneaut Lake Middle School, Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) and the Alice Schafer Annex.
While those projects were approved this school year, it was unknown had the time how much of the work would be finished — and thus paid for — before the end of June, when the school budget year switches over. Now the school district has a clearer picture on the matter, and thus the increase.
In total, the construction projects contributed a further $2.1 million to the budget’s increase from last month.
Although the budget is balanced, it is done so on the back of stimulus money the school district received during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without those funds, the school district would have an operating deficit, as Mayle called it, of $2.8 million.
That deficit is actually down from last month, when it was a little more than $3 million. There were myriad changes to the budget that lowered the deficit, including the elimination of an English teacher position at CASH — amounting to $75,000 less in spending — and an increase in the Career & Technical Education Subsidy — which brought in $60,000 in additional revenue.
Other decreases in expenditures included a decrease in Intermediate Unit transportation expenses of $25,000 and a decrease in expenses to Approved Private School placement — which is when the school district has to pay a private school to educate a student whose special needs cannot be met by the school district — of $35,000. The other revenue increase came from an increase in local real estate tax money of $15,000.
“Not a huge swing, but at least a swing in the right direction,” Mayle said of the deficit changes.
The reason the budget does not have a tax increase despite its operating deficit is due to the stimulus money being able to make up the gaps. Mayle has advocated for the board, however, to take a look at ways to close the operating deficit before stimulus money runs out in the 2024-25 school year.
In addition to the general fund budget, Mayle also touched on the Food Service Fund and Capital Projects Fund during his presentation.
The Food Service Fund is predicting losing $301,410 in the next school year, despite making a profit of $238,075 in the current school year. This is due to the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) waivers which were put in place during the pandemic expiring. The waivers increased the amount of money Conneaut got for giving students free meals.
However, Mayle said the Food Service Fund budget represented a worse-case scenario, and the final deficit amount may end up lower. Conneaut has also traditionally run in the negatives for the Food Service Fund, reimbursing the difference from the General Fund.
In fact, due to the Food Service Fund operating in the black this year, a planned $250,000 transfer into it was not needed. Mayle recommended that money instead be put into the Capital Projects Fund. The fund is set to finish out this school year with a balance of $1,005,963.
The budget, as well as the Food Service Fund and Capital Projects Fund, will be voted on at the board’s meeting next Wednesday at the Alice Scafer Annex. If approved, the votes will finish out budgeting season for the year.
