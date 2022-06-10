LINESVILLE — With an 8-1 vote, Conneaut School Board members approved the $45.8 million budget for next school year with no tax increase at their meeting Wednesday.
John Burnham cast the single “no” vote on the measure. Speaking to The Meadville Tribune after the meeting, Burnham said he had many issues with the budget, ranging from what projects are pursued to how money is allocated, but said his main issue was with salaries in the budget.
Burnham had also voted against the budget when it was voted on last month. Budgets have to be voted on twice — once to approve the final version and once to adopt it — before they are put into place.
The budget is balanced thanks to the stimulus money the school district has received throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Without that money, the budget would have an operating deficit of $2.8 million.
Business Manager Greg Mayle has cautioned the school board about that operating deficit throughout the budgeting season, encouraging them to consider ways to close the gap between spending and revenue in future years. However, he did not advocate for a tax increase in next year’s budget due to the amount of stimulus money available to the district.
Between the three stimulus bills — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act; the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSSA); and the American Rescue Plan Act — Conneaut has received a total of $10.5 million, of which around $2.8 million has been spent.
The school district has various deadlines by which it must spend the stimulus money, with all of the funds expiring by Sept. 30, 2024.
Besides the budget, school board members approved numerous other financial agenda items, the majority of them unanimously.
The Capital Projects Fund budget of $1.3 million and the Food Service budget of $1.3 million were both OK’d. That latter budget is expected to end next school year with a loss of $238,075 which the school district will reimburse, as it has typically done. While the Food Service budget made a profit last year, that was due to waivers put in place during the pandemic’s height which are expected to expire.
The millage rate was approved to stay at its current amount of 51.55 mills. This means that a property owner in the Conneaut School District area pays $51.55 on each $1,000 of assessed valuation of their property.
The only financial measure which was met with any opposition was a transfer of $250,000 to the Capital Projects Fund. That money was slated to cover the loss of the Food Service Fund this school year, but due to that fund turning a profit, it was not needed, so Mayle advocated putting it in Capital Projects.
Burnham again was the sole “no” vote against that measure. Burnham told the Tribune that he would have preferred that money was kept in the General Fund, as that way it could be used for a variety of expenses, rather than strictly for Capital Projects-related spending.
Conneaut School Board will next meet on July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Alice Schafer Annex. That meeting is a combined work session and voting meeting due to the board having less business to attend to during the summer.
