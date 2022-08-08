VERNON TOWNSHIP — An amendment vote for Vernon Township’s zoning map was delayed until next month after residents voiced concern over how a planned development could lead to increased traffic on a residential road.
At the township supervisors’ meeting Thursday, a group of citizens who live on Elk Street spoke out against a plan to put a McAlister’s Deli restaurant where the street meets Conneaut Lake Road. Their opposition was due to the planned development having one of its entrances on Elk Street, with the residents saying they didn’t want to see increased commercial traffic on their street.
“I don’t want that to turn into a thoroughfare,” said Ron Norman, one of the residents.
The development is planned by Capital Growth Buchalter. The company was represented at the meeting by Andrew Holsopple, a senior engineer of the architecture firm BL Companies, and Kirk Farrelly, director of engineering for Buchalter.
The vote at Thursday’s meeting was not to approve the project. Rather, Buchalter owns three parcels it plans to use for the construction, but one of them, designated 6507-022-24, is zoned as residential instead of for commercial use. The amendment would have classified the parcel as being part of the Conneaut Lake Corridor zoning district.
Holsopple, attempting to address the residents’ concerns, said the Elk Street entrance is intended as an “overflow entrance” during times of heavy traffic, with an entrance and exit on Conneaut Lake Road intended to be the main one.
However, Norman said the feeling of the residents was that the street “shouldn’t be used for commercial traffic.”
Supervisor David Stone seemed moved by the residents’ comments. He said he wanted to work with the developers, but did not want to approve the amendment without the ability to stop the Elk Street entrance, something he said the township’s engineer, Ashley Porter, indicated wouldn’t be possible once the amendment was voted on.
“Here’s my dilemma,” Stone said. “I’m not going to vote for this thing if we can’t stop it. If we can’t work with you to develop an option that these people are going to be happy with.”
Farrelly said he’d be willing to alter the plans to remove the Elk Street entrance. With that in mind, the supervisors opted to move the vote on the matter until next month, giving the developers time to draw up and present alternate plans.
The supervisors will next meet on Sept. 1, starting at 6:30 p.m. with their work session, with the voting meeting following at 7:30.
