Crawford County plans to set up a committee to review how best to use an estimated $4.6 million as part of the county's national opioid litigation settlement.
The committee will be set up in the coming weeks, Eric Henry, chairman of the county's Board of Commissioners, said at Wednesday's commissioner meeting.
Crawford is expected to be awarded approximately $4.6 million through the next 18 years as part of the national opioid litigation settlement. The county formally joined the settlement through Pennsylvania in December.
Last summer, the attorneys general in 10 states — including Pennsylvania and Ohio — reached a $26 billion settlement with four companies: Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors; and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids.
Under the settlement, the three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years while Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years.
Crawford is expected to receive approximately $4.6 million over 18 years, though final dollar figures have not been released as yet. The county's initial funding is expected to be received via Pennsylvania in late spring or early summer, according to Stephanie Franz, the county's chief financial officer.
The money may be used for Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses; opioid treatment, misuse prevention and recovery programs; training for health care providers on responsible opioid prescribing; training for first responders on dealing with fentanyl and other drugs; and various public education programs.
