Crawford County commissioners voted unanimously at their meeting Wednesday to create a pair of commissions aimed at addressing staffing problems for fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) agencies.
The creation of the commissions follows up on a comprehensive study, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which began in 2020 and looked at fire and EMS departments in the county.
The county is looking at how to address issues of a shrinking volunteer base for fire and EMS agencies, the vast majority of which are reliant on volunteers.
The commissions will meet on an alternating monthly basis.
The fire commission consists of the following members:
Chief Joe Lamey of Titusville Fire Department; Phil Koon, president, Crawford County Firemen’s Association; Joe Smock, Meadville Central Fire Department; Bob Wimer, Greenwood Township Volunteer Fire Department; Justin Sullivan, Townville Volunteer Fire Department; Chief Bob McCartney, Fallowfield Volunteer Fire Department; Ryan Sekerski, Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department; Eric Coston, East Mead Volunteer Fire Department; Chief Jim Pratt, West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department; Maryann Menanno, city manager of Meadville; Robert Horvat, township manager of Vernon Township; John Fuller, Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department; Chief John Treacy, Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department; Allen Clark, assistant chief of Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department; and Kris Simmons, supervisor of Crawford County 911 Center.
Meanwhile, the EMS commission will consist of the following members:
Neil Fratus, city manager of Titusville; Dave Basnak, executive director of EmergyCare Inc.; Bill Taylor, Townville Volunteer Ambulance Service; Jason McPherson, supervisor of Meadville Area Ambulance Service; Kurt Dennis, supervisor of Greenwood Township; Chief Madeira Paraskos, Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service; Austin Bates, EMS chief of Springboro Volunteer Fire Department; Krista Geer, executive director of Active Aging Inc.; Meghan Mason, Linesville Volunteer Fire Department; Bill McClincy, executive director of EMMCO West; Jodi Greer, EMS chief of Centerville Volunteer Fire Department; and a 911 Center appointee.
Members were announced at the county commissioners’ work session on March 16. At the meeting this Wednesday, Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry noted that none of the announced commission members “ran and hid” from the responsibility.
Commissioners will next meet on April 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Crawford County Courthouse.