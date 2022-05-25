In 2016, a team from Cochranton Junior-Senior High School claimed first place at the National Robotics League Championship, though fell short of the grand champion title.
When the school returned to the competition this past Friday and Saturday at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center near Pittsburgh, they finally managed to claim both positions.
Team Bad Company from Cochranton went undefeated in the 2022 tournament, sweeping aside competitors from 33 schools in a series of robot battles while claiming enough top marks to be named grand champions. That second title comes with a $500 check for the robotics program at the school, helping future generations of local robot fighters.
Christopher Yost, the academic adviser for the Cochranton program, couldn’t be prouder, especially given how tough the competition looked to be this year.
“I’ve been there probably five or six times at nationals, and I’d say this is probably the most competitive I’ve seen in terms of weaponized robots and the quality of the students,” Yost said.
Organized by the National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA), the National Robotics League Championship is the next step up from the familiar RoboBOTS tournament held in Crawford County each year. As the name implies, the championship draws in schools from across the country who have their own robot-fighting tournaments like RoboBOTS.
Team Bad Company members were going into the championship after claiming victory during this year’s RoboBOTS, losing only a single match during the double-elimination tournament. As it would turn out, they would do even better on the national level.
“I just can’t believe we went undefeated the entire time,” team member Landon Moore said of the national championship. “Like, we didn’t lose a single match.”
That isn’t to say the fighting was easy. While Bad Company’s bot, named Death Punch, lived up to its name by sending several competing bots flying around the arena with its fearsome vertical spinner, it came close to defeat in its third round when it faced a bot called Betsy Toss from Bedford High School.
According to Yost, Bedford had been past winners of the tourney, making them among the favorites to win this year. They ended up giving Bad Company a run for their money and nearly delivered defeat to the Cochranton bot.
“They flipped us upside down,” said Bad Company member James Bizjak, “and then we finally got flipped back over and then we threw them at the ceiling.”
Bad Company team member Chloa Lippert said it was the defeat of Bedford that gave the team the confidence to believe they were going to win the competition.
However, another close call came in the semifinals, when the team was struggling to get their bot fully repaired before the match. Down to the wire on time, they ended up only putting in nine or 10 of the 30 fasteners it was supposed to have, and even had to improvise with some duct take to get Death Punch ready.
As it would turn out, however, those missing fasteners did nothing to diminish Death Punch’s, well, death punch.
“The first shot we put against them, off the ceiling, off the wall,” said Kyle Hoffman of Bad Company. “They had a solid titanium shell, (and we) ripped her completely apart.”
Even with their strong performance, Lippert said it was “a surprise” when they were named grand champions. In fact, they had been awarded the title before the final match had even taken place, apparently putting in a spectacular enough showing to ensure victory.
For the team, it was a perfect way to close out their high school robot fighting career, especially since it’s the first time Cochranton claimed both first place and the grand champion finishes in the national tournament.
“As seniors, this is actually our first time doing it because of the school pandemic-type deal,” Lippert said, “and we felt if we got to do it before, we probably would have been 10 times more prepared, but as seniors, it’s probably a great way to go out.”
Cochranton had four teams attend the nationals, and even managed to snag another of the titles while competing. The school’s Kyle’s Girlfriend’s Team took home the Best Engineered Bot title and also had a strong showing with a fourth-place finish.
“We were pretty surprised by that because we were just kind of doing our thing,” said Kyle’s Girlfriend’s member Olivia Kennedy. “It’s a really simple bot, so we made it so it was very easy to change out parts.”
That ease of making repairs ended up wowing judges, though that was not the only factor. Yost said the team also claimed the title due to its teamwork, the students knowing how to fix issues when they arose.
The team’s bot, called K.G.R., had a strong showing at the tournament, with their final defeat occurring more due to some bad luck. While Kyle’s Girlfriend’s member Vinnie Vittorio said they managed some “pretty good hits” in the initial part of what would become their final match, sending the other robots flying multiple feet off the ground, K.G.R.’s battery ended up running out of power.
“Our batteries died about two-and-a-half minutes into the three-minute match, and they were awarded the victory,” Vittorio said.
Still, Vittorio said he was pretty happy with how the team did, as they had not been expecting to get that far in the tournament. The other team members also enjoyed their time facing off at the national level.
“It was definitely an interesting experience meeting new schools from farther away and interacting with different programs that do things that we don’t do,” said team member Zoe Hansen. “So we can learn from them and they can learn from us.”
The team said their favorite matchup was against a California bot called Neo. During the first hit between the bots, K.G.R. hit the ceiling of the ring and, after a few more tosses, received enough damage that its power switch was sticking out of its top plate.
“Eventually I got a lucky hit on them and I was able to bend up their titanium,” Vittorio said, “and then I just kept attacking that spot and eventually their batteries just came out.”
The other two teams that competed in the tournament for Cochranton — Goon Squad and Cover — got 18th and 15th place, respectively. However, they were able to provide some assistance to their fellow Cochranton students, disassembling their own robots so they could be used as spare parts for Death Punch and K.G.R.
“We’re working as one school to accomplish one goal,” Yost said.
Tami Adams, executive director of the local NTMA chapter that organizes RoboBOTS, was glad to see a school from the local tournament find so much success on the national level.
“I’m extremely excited for them,” Adams said. “Cochranton has had a long run of winning the local contest, and it’s really fantastic to see them win the national award.”
Adams said she’s hopeful the win will draw more kids to get interested in the RoboBOTS program.
