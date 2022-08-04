COCHRANTON — It’s fair week in Cochranton, with the annual community gathering attracting visitors from near and far to enjoy some food, play some games, and get a chance to meet up with old friends.
The 93rd Cochranton Community Fair kicked off on Monday and runs through Saturday. Wednesday marked a special day for the fair, as it was when the parade took place. A procession of vehicles, marching band musicians and parade floats made their way from Cochranton Elementary School down to Cochranton Junior-Senior High School, their route lined with people sitting in folding chairs hours in advance of the parade itself.
Pattie Fields, chairman of the Home Show Building at the fair, said attendance has been strong through much of the week so far. She said the fair did “phenomenally” last year due to being one of the first events to return from the COVID-19 pandemic, and she believes attendance this year will be close to that amount.
Fields believes the strong agricultural focus of the fair is what makes it such a big draw for the area.
“Cochranton is an agricultural community,” she said. “It gives the opportunity for school children and adults to learn about agriculture.”
High attendance would be a good sign for Fields in particular. The Home Show Department is holding a raffle to raise funds for a new Home Show Building during the fair, and so far Fields estimated they’ve raised around 15 percent toward their goal.
Among those attending the fair on Wednesday were Kaiti Murnahan and her daughter Evaleena, both of Meadville. Kaiti said she brings her young daughter to the fair every year, though this year was the first time they’d be seeing the parade.
“She likes to come see all the animals and ride all the rides,” Kaiti said of her 5-year-old.
Evaleena said her favorite parts of the fair were the “bounce house” and seeing the “horsies.” For Kaiti, the best part is seeing her daughter enjoy the event.
“That’s why I like doing it,” she said, before adding that she was also a fan of the food being offered.
Gary and Peggy Rodgers are two long-time attendees of the fair who were also taking part in festivities on Wednesday. Having grown up and lived in the Cochranton area all their lives, the husband and wife come every year.
Being longtime residents, Peggy said she enjoys the chance the fair affords to see other friends in the area. She also said she was a fan of the marching bands during the parade.
Gary, meanwhile, favored the hot sausage sandwiches and said what he liked most about the parade was “just everything.”
Above all, however, the couple said they enjoyed how the fair brought the community together.
“It gives people a chance to catch up on what’s going on, who needs help, who needs what,” Gary said.
Peggy said the fair, true to its name, is very “community-oriented,” with many of the food stands and game booths catering to local organizations and churches.
Indeed, that’s something to which Amber McDonough, president of the Cochranton Athletic Boosters, can attest. The boosters were holding a dunk tank fundraiser during the fair, one which has proved to be surprisingly popular with the student athletes who volunteer to sit in the tank.
“We usually don’t open on Monday and we decided to open on Monday this year because we had seen much participation from the athletes,” McDonough said.
The fundraiser helps gather money for varsity jackets and provide funds to the coaches for the various Cochranton sports teams. A regular part of the fair, the dunk tank was actually redone this year thanks to a lot of community support.
While she was attending to the dunk tank, McDonough said she was going to have the chance to watch the parade on Wednesday. Her favorite part of the procession has a personal connection: “The Zem Zems,” she said, “because my dad is a Zem Zem driver.”
In addition to features like the parade and games, animal competitions remain a major part of the fair. John McMillen of Meadville had entries in the rabbit competition this year, with his dad’s rabbit even managing to win a best in show.
With three young children of his own, McMillen said he likes the smaller feel of Cochranton’s fair, even preferring it to the Crawford County Fair.
“It’s a small-town community fair,” he said “Everybody kind of comes together.”
The parade is also a big hit with his kids, though he said that mainly had to do with the candy thrown by many entries.
“They love the candy,” he said.
The Cochranton Community Fair finishes Saturday with a fireworks show at dusk. Admission to the fair is free, and the fairgrounds are located off River Street.
