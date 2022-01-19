Beginning at around 1 a.m. Monday, Meadville Public Works Department staff members spent nearly the entire day clearing city streets of snow during the season’s first major storm.
“They were at it and plowed pretty much nonstop for 19 hours,” Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula said on Tuesday. “It was one of those snowfalls where it’s continuous. Even though you make a pass, within two hours, that’s covered and it’s accumulating. You get through the route, then you get back and do the route again.”
City Manager Maryann Menanno noted that staff members were still “playing catch-up” a day after the storm in an effort to clear alleys and side streets, but applauded the efforts.
“Everything has gone as well as we could expect given how much snow came down in such a short time,” she said.
The 11 Public Works staff members each piloted a plow during the storm, according to Zieziula, and by Tuesday plows had cleared the entire city multiple times. They took longer-than-usual breaks over the course of the day, he added, but even so “it was a long 24 hours.”
That’s not to say that city streets were free of snow and ice, as Zieziula acknowledged, but they were passable. The heavy amount of snow coming down at times when some traffic was on the streets led to some areas — alleys as well as downtown streets in particular — being covered in difficult-to-remove packed ice.
“We plan to make another pass through the city (today) to try to break up the stuff that got packed down,” Zieziula said. Crew members would also begin hauling snow from the roof of the market Square Parking garage, he added, “before it turns into a giant ice cube.”
The storm proved to be the longest period of continuous snow in Zieziula’s nearly four years with Public Works. He credited staff members for resting up ahead of time so they would be ready for the long day and supervisor Charlie Anderson for not only organizing the logistics of the response and driving a plow himself, but for “keeping people motivated” during what can be an exceedingly bumpy ride — especially when it lasts nearly an entire day.
“They kept at it and did, I think, a pretty decent job,” he said.
Inevitably, snow removal in conditions like those seen Monday results in some vehicles being trapped behind large walls of ice and snow, as both Zieziula and Menanno acknowledged.
“Nothing goes perfectly. We’ll try our best to get the streets cleared and get the parking spots cleared,” Menanno said.
Her best advice to residents, she added, was "be patient."