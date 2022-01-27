Since Jan. 20, Meadville code enforcement staff members have issued 31 notices regarding uncleared snow or ice on public sidewalks in the city, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson, “with more expected as we follow up on reports.”
As property owners are put on notice, the city shares a responsibility for a sidewalk that remains untouched by shovel, snowblower or mini-plow since Meadville received 17 inches of snow 10 days ago and about 6 inches more early this week.
The Smock Bridge sidewalk can be found under several feet of snow that reaches nearly to the top of the barrier that runs beside it. No efforts have yet been made to clear the sidewalk along the 1,613-foot bridge spanning from the city, over a small portion of West Mead Township, and into Vernon Township.
“We are working on a plan with the other municipalities as well as PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) to clear the sidewalk,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said in a phone interview Wednesday.
What would the response be, some residents might wonder, if homeowners along a busy city street declined to shovel their sidewalk for more than a week after a major snowfall and then told code enforcement staff, “We are working on a plan”?
The hypothetical situation is not quite analogous to the challenges posed by the Smock Bridge sidewalk, according to Menanno.
“It’s a little bit more complicated just because of how much snow — and how much snow accumulates from the plowing of Smock Bridge by PennDOT,” she said. “We don’t have the equipment on hand to do it. As I understand it, neither do West Mead or Vernon, so we need some help from either an outside contractor or PennDOT to help us get that cleared.”
Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula said on Friday that due to the amount of snow and ice on the sidewalk, past methods of removal won’t work now. Last year, the snow was removed using a rented skid steer. The current situation calls for “a larger coordinated effort,” he said.
On Wednesday, Zieziula said the municipalities “have had their hands full with snow plowing” of streets and will meet Friday to work on a plan to tackle the sidewalk next week.
In the meantime, Menanno noted, the municipalities have worked with Crawford Area Transportation Authority to provide shuttle services across the bridge during winter weather for the past several years.
Menanno said she could understand why property owners might hear such explanations as mere excuses and wonder why their own reasons for not shoveling a public sidewalk are considered invalid while the city’s are justified.
As evidence of such understanding, Menanno pointed out that the city delayed issuing notices after the Jan. 17 snowstorm because of the severity of the event.
City code requires property owners to keep public sidewalks on their land clear of hazardous snow and ice from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ordinance makes no provision for when the precipitation accumulates, nor does it allow a grace period in the event of heavy snowfall, but sometimes delaying enforcement makes sense, according to Johnson.
“In the case of this latest storm, we held off on sending notices for a couple days to allow people to dig out,” he said, “so as not to waste anyone’s time with notices that would ultimately prove to be unnecessary.”
Notices of violation are mailed to property owners in response to complaints or staff observations of uncleared sidewalks. Owners have seven days from the time the notice is issued — not when it is received — to rectify the situation. If sidewalks remain uncleared after a week, a citation is issued and the matter goes to the magisterial district judge, who can impose fines ranging from $100 to $1000 for the first two offenses and up to $5,000 for additional offenses.
Johnson said that mild weather over the past two winters has meant that no citations were issued. None have been issued this year either, but that could change in the next few days as the seven-day period since 31 notices were issued runs out. Slightly more than half of the notices were issued against residential properties, according to Johnson.
Money from code violation fines comes to the city, he said, but the point of the citations is not to generate revenue. In fact, Meadville City Council last year extended the time allowed for correcting a violation. It had previously been just three days, which meant that some people received notices in the mail after the time allotted for rectifying the situation had run out.
“To gain compliance is always the point,” Johnson said regarding notices and citations for uncleared sidewalks. “It’s always — as it is with any kind of code — it’s always about compliance.”
The expectation of compliance goes across the board, according to Menanno, who said she was quick to make sure her own city sidewalk was cleared promptly.
“They’ll cite me just like they will anybody else,” she said.
At the same time, Menanno added, if property owners have legitimate reasons for being unable to clear their sidewalks, they should contact the city.
“We are always open to hearing from residents about any concerns and if they need an extension, we will honor an extension on clearing sidewalks,” she said. “All they have to do is ask.”
It’s easy to overlook the importance of safe, clear sidewalks for a city like Meadville, according to Johnson. City sidewalks receive frequent traffic and a significant portion of that traffic uses wheelchairs, motorized scooters or ambulatory devices while others have low vision or other conditions that make snowy, icy sidewalks even more of a challenge.
“View it from their eyes and think about how difficult it can be to get past,” Johnson said. “It’s a critical transportation route for a lot of people, so we all need to do our part.