With observance of Ash Wednesday this week, it’s officially the start of the Lenten season for Christians.
While certainly a solemn reflection on the last days of Jesus’ life and his resurrection, the season also has a light-hearted aspect to it: the return of weekly fish fry dinners.
For Catholics in Meadville, this year’s round of seafood dinners takes on a special meaning. Not only will this be the first Lenten season of the Epiphany of the Lord Parish — which formed out of combining the congregations of St. Brigid, St. Agatha and St. Mary of Grace last June — but it also marks the return of being able to hold the dinners dine-in style since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have been asking,” said the Rev. Jeffrey Lucas, head priest of the parish, regarding dine-in fish dinners. “They’re very interested in it because it was a big part of our Lenten experience here.”
Lucas said being able to gather and share experiences was something missing from prior Lenten seasons. That said, the parish still will continue to provide takeout fish dinners for anyone having COVID-19 concerns.
The combining of the churches also has made organizing the dinners a little bit easier. Kathleen Wheelock, co-coordinator of the fish fry dinners, said while St. Brigid’s regularly had volunteers from the other two churches help out during past dinners, the number of volunteers has increased since the merger.
“We have a wider range of volunteers, that’s for sure,” she said.
Running the dinners takes around 40 volunteers per night, Wheelock estimated. A number which the parish has been able to meet.
As much as combining the parishes has been easier for finding volunteers, the actual dinners might not feel too different. St. Brigid traditionally has been the one to hold fish dinners for the Meadville Catholic community, with congregants from the other two churches coming over to enjoy the meals. St. Brigid Church is remaining the host of the dinners this year, even though St. Agatha Church has become the main place of worship for the parish.
“Even though it’s St. Brigid Church doing it, it’s always been all-come,” Wheelock said. “There’s always been people from St. Mary’s and St. Agatha’s as well.”
Still, excitement is in the air among the congregation as the day of the first dinner, this Friday, draws nearer.
“The food’s good, the people are good, the season is good,” Lucas said. “It’s just a good season for everybody.”
Meals this year will include haddock, scalloped potatoes and more. In light of recent news, Wheelock also reassured that none of the food provided is coming from Russia.
Feelings are similarly high at St. Philip Parish, which also is making a return to dine-in fish dinners this Lenten season.
“They’re all looking forward to it and we’ve been getting calls already of people saying they were happy we’re having it and they were going to be able to eat inside,” said Jayne Denne, secretary for the Linesville parish.
This is the fifth year the parish has held fish fry dinners, according to Denne, and they’ve become the biggest fundraiser of the year for the church.
It isn’t just churches getting involved in the fish fry fun. Numerous other organizations also hold their own dinners to get in on the season.
One such example is Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department. The fish fry dinners at the department are among the biggest fundraisers for the auxiliary, according to President Lindsey Smith, with funds also going to the department itself.
“I would say it’s a very important fish fry,” Smith said. “It’s seven weeks. We do benefit significantly from it.”
Spartansburg even caters to people not abstaining from eating meat on Fridays, including the option of chicken instead of fish. The department’s dinners are also remaining takeout only, though homemade donated desserts are back on the menu this year.
Regardless, Smith said the events are a great way to get the community out to support the fire department.
There is an unfortunate downside to the dinners this year, however. Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Philip Parish and Spartansburg VFD reported facing higher costs and difficulty in getting some of the ingredients, a result of inflation, and in turn has led the groups to increasing the costs for the meals, even if only slightly.
“We had to raise our prices a couple of dollars, which we didn’t want to but the price of fish and other items were too high,” Denne said.
In St. Philip’s case, Denne said the church even had to order in some of the items early to ensure they arrived on time. Smith reported difficulties in getting access to fish, as well as ingredients for the homemade coleslaw for the Spartansburg dinners.