Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS) is giving local children ages 18 and under the chance to design a new library card to be used across the county.
As part of a redesign of the county library cards, patrons will see artwork on their cards when they sign up for one. The children’s card will feature the contest winner’s artwork.
Anyone living in the CCFLS service area who is 18 or younger can submit a design for the contest. Participants are limited to one submission, and the winner will be chosen by CCFLS staff.
Artwork will be judged based on creativity, design and how it communicates the library experience. The winning design will be posted on the library website and social media.
Entrants can pick up a design form at any CCFLS library: Benson Memorial Library (Titusville), Cambridge Springs Public Library, Cochranton Public Library, Linesville Area Community Library, Margaret Shontz Memorial Library (Conneaut Lake), Meadville Public Library, Saegertown Area Library, Springboro Public Library and Stone Memorial Library (Conneautville).
County residents can obtain a free library card by visiting any library location.
