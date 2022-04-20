Center for Family Services (CFS) is winding down a program that started in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and was aimed at helping people pay their rents.
CFS announced on April 12 that it will stop accepting new applicants for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on April 29. The decision to do so, according to CFS Executive Director Jason Nesbitt, is to avoid running out of funds with the already large pool of waiting applicants the center is processing.
“The one thing we want to avoid is running out of money before people have the opportunity to utilize it before it’s needed,” he said.
ERAP was launched in mid-March back in 2021 with a $5.5 million allotment sent to Crawford County from the Consolidated Appropriations Act as part of a litany of COVID-19-related legislation. The program, which also gave money to other counties in Pennsylvania, helped people pay for utility bills, housing rent and other similar areas.
The county later received additional funds for the program. A reallocation of money from counties that didn’t utilize the program awarded Crawford County an additional $480,000, and a second round of ERAP funding provided $4.8 million, according to Nesbitt.
However, CFS, which is managing the program on behalf of the county, was met with a deluge of applicants, and that funding was spent very quickly.
“We’ve had well over 1,700 applicants,” he said. “We still have several that are sitting in the holding tank just because of the mass quantity of them coming in.”
Sue Watkins, Human Services director for Crawford County, said there was an almost immediate influx of applications for the program.
“There was definitely a great need for it,” she said. “As soon as it became available and as soon as word got out, people were responding with applications.”
Crawford County Human Services has been assisting CFS in managing the program, mainly dealing with the financial end of things.
While it isn’t known when CFS will run out of funding, Nesbitt said the first $5.5 million allocation went by very quickly.
According to Watkins, the second round of ERAP funding was supposed to go until September of 2025. However, she said “at the rate we’re spending, it’s not going to be anywhere near that.”
As such, in addition to closing new applications to the program, officials are also cautioning Crawford County residents who relied on ERAP to pay bills to prepare for its cessation in the near future.
“I would highly encourage anyone who is on the program to ask about (the center’s) additional services of budgeting and credit counseling,” Nesbitt said.
Watkins echoed the sentiments. She said there are several agencies in the county — including CFS, CHAPS, the United Way and shelters — that can help people who may find themselves financially insecure once the program finishes.
“Our fear is once the money is gone, people are going to be left wondering what to do and where to go,” she said.
Nesbitt is worried about the potential impacts of once ERAP ends. He said many of the people who were using the program may not have noticed increases in cost of utilities or rent thanks to the program covering for their payments, and may find themselves facing unexpectedly high bills once they’re back on their own.
Further, with many jobs raising the amount they pay employees, people getting back into the workplace may ironically find themselves receiving too much money to qualify for assistance programs, but still not enough to pay bills.
Those concerns are why he’s especially pushing for people to pursue what forms of help they can get now. CFS in particular provides assistance for budgeting and creating “action plans” to help people with their finances.
“The last thing I want to see is people relying on something that isn’t forever,” he said.
Other forms of assistance he mentioned include the Low Income Rate Assistance (LIRA) offered by National Fuel, or the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) available from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Meanwhile, Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry, who has also been involved with the program, encouraged anyone who needs rental assistance to get their applications to ERAP as soon as possible.
He also encouraged applicants to be patient, saying CFS has to follow a series of procedures and checks in order to get the funding out.
“That does take time,” Henry said. “I know people need help, but we still need to follow that process.”
Anyone interested in applying for assistance through ERAP can do so by getting an application at the CFS office, 213 W. Center St. Nesbitt said applications must be fully complete and submitted by April 29 to be accepted.
• More information: Call CFS at (814) 337-8450.