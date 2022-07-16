Firefighters spraying each other with hoses, frogs competing to see which can jump the farthest and a community coming together to recognize its veterans — is there any better way to celebrate Springboro?
The Celebrate Springboro Festival makes its return this weekend, promising a weekend full of fun activities and a great chance for friends and family to gather. Organized by the Celebrate Springboro Association, the event first began in 2016 as a way to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town.
While the event was held last year, Celebrate Springboro President Scott Samuels said the turnout wasn’t the largest due to some stormy weather. This time around, they’re hoping for a larger crowd given some more favorable weather.
“It’s not going to be raining, it’s not going to be 100 degrees,” Samuels said. “It’s going to be a great weekend.”
Taking place at the Springboro ballpark, activities kick off at 10 a.m. today with a pet parade, followed quickly by a bike parade at 10:30 and a pedal tractor pull for kids between the ages of 4 to 8 at 11. The dunk tank will start up at 11 as well, with the kids’ games starting at 12:30 p.m.
At 1, the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department will begin water battles with other departments, the firefighters using their hoses to spray each other rather than at flames for once. Samuels said this particular activity had to be cancelled last year due to no other fire departments showing up, but there has been greater interest from other departments this year.
One particularly iconic part of the festival, the frog-jumping contest, will kick off at 4. Attendees are encouraged to show up with their own frogs, with prizes for whichever amphibian can leap the farthest.
“Last year, we even had a toad and he came in second place,” Samuels said. “And the toad even had a cape and a hat on.”
Community frogs will also be available for anyone who did not bring their own.
Another personal favorite activity for Samuels is the pickle-eating contest, which begins at 4:30 . Attendees are challenged to eat not just two whole jars of pickles, but also to drink up all the pickle juice in both containers.
Additional activities include a Wiffle ball tournament at 1 and a cornhole tournament at 5.
The day will wind down with some live music, as the band South of 90 will begin performing from 6 to 9. The festival continues Sunday with a church service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a more leisurely community picnic.
On top of all the returning features, the festival is bigger this year than last. Samuels said the event picked up two or three more vendors than last year.
While certainly a day of fun, Samuels said the festival is also a time to recognize the veteran banners which Celebrate Springboro puts up, of which there are 104. Samuels said six more banners are being added this year. A recognition ceremony will be held at noon.
Organizing the whole festival is a small group of volunteers, around 10 total, Samuels estimates. However, while a relatively-recent event, the organizers have already become experienced in putting it together.
“With my volunteers, we’ve been doing it enough years my volunteers have just been great with knowing what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” he said.
Samuels said he hopes the community comes out to get together and enjoy the day. Attendance at the festival is free and open to all ages.
