“The Dream Team,” an Envirothon team from Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH), took 15th place out of a total 63 teams at the Pennsylvania Envirothon state competition held on May 25.
The Dream Team was representing Crawford County after winning the county’s Envirothon on April 27. The state competition was held at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg.
Envirothron teams compete by taking tests on their knowledge in five subject areas: aquatics, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and current environmental issues. This year’s current environmental issue was “waste to resources.”
For this year’s competition, there was also a virtual oral component to the event as well as the tests.
The CASH team was sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 and the Pennsylvania Trappers Association.
The Envirothon is a product of Pennsylvania’s Conservation Districts, with assistance by professionals from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Penn State Cooperative Extension, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.