LINESVILLE — The head coach of the Conneaut Area Senior High School baseball team has resigned after the team forfeited the rest of its season due to a policy violation.
David Herr’s resignation was accepted unanimously by members of Conneaut School Board at their voting meeting on Wednesday, though the resignation was marked effective April 30.
The baseball team forfeited the season after 14 out of 19 of its players and the coaching staff were suspended by the school board in an executive session on April 24. The suspension, according to a statement issued at the time by Athletic Director John Acklin, was due to an undisclosed event during the team’s trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The statement read “14 of 19 students broke CSD Policy while at Myrtle Beach over Easter break while the coaching staff was negligent to carry out their responsibilities.” The exact details of the violations were not provided.
Following the vote Wednesday, Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said Herr was present on the trip and the resignation pertained to the violations.
“I’d say yes,” Sperry said when asked if the violations were the cause of the resignation.
The Meadville Tribune contacted Herr about the resignation, but he offered no comment.
“At this time I have nothing to add,” he said via a Facebook message.
Herr had been the coach for three seasons.
In Acklin’s statement, he said a new staff will be put in place for the next school year. The team was 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Region 2 before the forfeiture.
While no longer a coach, Herr still works within the school district, holding a position in the buildings and grounds department.
Board Vice President Jamie Hornstein was not present at the meeting and did not take part in the vote to accept the resignation.
Conneaut School Board will next meet on June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Alice Schafer Annex in Linesville.
