SAEGERTOWN — Cans For Wishes, a local charity founded in June of 2020, is giving people the chance to recycle metal and support two great causes at their latest collection drive Sunday.
Taking place from 1 to 5 p.m. at 753 Euclid Ave., Saegertown, Cans For Wishes’ will again be collecting metal to raise money to support local Make-A-Wish Foundation efforts. Attendees can bring metal of any kind to be dropped off in one of several dumpsters available.
The scrap metal from these dumpsters are sold to one of two companies — either Lincoln Recycling in Meadville or Kanect Recycling in Ashtabula, Ohio — with proceeds going toward fulfilling the wishes of local kids dealing with major illnesses and conditions.
In addition, Cans For Wishes will be joined by another charity, Saving Shepherds Rescue, which will have the Easter Bunny present for photos with kids and pets for a fee and merchandise for sale. Saving Shepherds Rescue is a Saegertown-based dog rescue mainly dealing with German shepherds and other larger breeds of dogs, though has assisted smaller canines from time-to-time as well.
The collection is the latest in a long line for an organization which has seen rapid success since its founding. According to Diana Blood, a founder and the director of Cans for Wishes, the group has raised a little more than $72,000 since its founding.
“I feel so blessed to be able to do this and share with the people in our community, and that’s the honest-to-goodness truth,” Blood said of the organization’s worth.
Indeed, Cans For Wishes has expanded well beyond its original purview. As the name implies, the group started out just collecting metal cans. Now they collect all kinds of metals, including appliances, vehicles and boats.
“We expanded so quickly from metal cans to junk cars to basically anything that can be recycled metal-wise,” said John Newhard II, assistant director and pick-up coordinator of Cans For Wishes.
In fact, Blood said just recently the group accepted a bus to be recycled.
Blood said Kanect has been especially helpful in supporting the group’s efforts, donating free dumpsters for use at events and, last year, providing a dollar-for-dollar match for money raised.
In addition to expanding the type of items they accept, Cans For Wishes has also increased the coverage area of places they support. Initially dedicated to Crawford County, they’ve since started supporting neighboring areas as well.
“We actually got to a point where we paid for all the kids in Crawford County, so we looked to Erie,” Blood said. “We paid for all the Erie kids, and we paid for some in Mercer County.”
That isn’t to say the group has left its home county behind. Blood said currently Cans For Wishes is looking to fulfill the wish of a Saegertown boy who has not quite yet decided on what he’s wishing for.
The group is happy to assist regardless, having already funded a wide range of projects. Blood said some of the wishes Cans For Wishes has helped fulfill include a trip to Disney World, a vacation to Hawaii, a room remodeling, a swimming pool and more.
Being able to help kids in need has been a great feeling for organizers.
“It feels absolutely wonderful to do this,” said Newhard. “These children are the real heroes here. I’m 54 years old and I can’t imagine getting the diagnoses these children have gotten.”
The group is also happy to share its success from drives with other groups. Lori Moses, president and founder of Saving Shepherds, said Blood had reached out to her personally to see if she wanted to also set up a fundraiser at the collection.
Money raised by Saving Shepherds will go toward its operational expenses.
“That goes for vetting, food for the dogs and transport for the dogs,” Moses said.
While getting additional funds is important, Moses said she also agreed as a way to get her group’s name out and try to get more adopted. Saving Shepherds is currently caring for 28 puppies and four mother dogs.
The group saves dogs out of kill shelters normally and care for them with fosters until they can be adopted.
Saving Shepherds has grown since its founding in 2019, at first only caring for 10 to 15 dogs a year. Moses said last year, the group helped care for 120 dogs.
Anyone interested in adopting a dog through Saving Shepherds Rescue can arrange to do so by contacting them through the group’s Facebook page.
As for Cans For Wishes, Blood attributes the group’s success to the strong community support the group has received.
“We could not have gotten this far without our community and without our support system,” she said. “It’s hard for me to explain how proud and how happy and how much I look forward to our drop offs and events.”
Blood, who is a longtime Make-A-Wish volunteer, founded the group to help fill fundraising gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not a stretch to say that Cans For Wishes has gone above and beyond that goal, as Newhard said volunteers in other areas have asked for guidance on running similar events.
“We’ve had Pittsburgh and other places ask, ‘What are you doing up there?’” he said. “’How are you making this possible?’”
This collection is the second Cans For Wishes has done this year, and more are planned for later in 2022. A pick-up is planned for May during which homemade jams and jellies will be sold, and the group is planning a Sun Jeep event on June 4 at Willy G’s Bar and Grill in Woodcock Township.
More information on those events will be released in the future at Cans For Wishes’ website, cansforwishes.com.